Staying Nice Ahead of Holiday Cold Front

Even with more clouds today, we will keep our temperatures above average. Highs will be in the mid 50s, and the middle part of the day will be a little breezy.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight, and we will wake up to a wide range of temperatures in the morning thanks to a cold front pushing southeast through the region. Most of us will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, but cities towards northwest Missouri will still be holding onto low 40s as the cold front approaches. This could kick off a few spotty and light showers early Thursday.

Thanksgiving will be breezy and cooler with highs in the low 40s. There will be a lot of clouds, but we could squeeze out some late-day sunshine.

The sunshine quickly returns and winds lighten up for your Friday shopping. It will be a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 40s.

A few more clouds return Saturday, but we should stay in the upper 40s. Omaha likely stays dry, but we could see some light rain south of I-80.

We dip down into the mid 40s Sunday, before mostly sunny skies get us back into the upper 40s Monday.

We'll be watching Tuesday closely. We could see some rain changing to snow late in the day.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 32

THANKSGIVING

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 43

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 48

