Staying Smoky Midweek

Smoke will be in the sky Wednesday, which could be worse in eastern Nebraska compared to western Iowa. This could impact the air quality during the volleyball games and concert at Memorial Stadium. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Smoke and ash in our skies will thin out Thursday, letting in more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We kick off another heat wave Friday as warm back above average. Highs will be in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine.

It gets a little more hot and muggy for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. The mid 90s continue for Labor Day.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 85

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 91

