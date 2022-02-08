Watch
Weather

Actions

Staying Warm But Getting Windy

Winds Pick Up
items.[0].videoTitle
Warm and windy.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 06:39:37-05

A mild morning by February standards. Morning lows, under mainly clear skies, will hold in the upper 20s by morning.

We warm up again on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will be stronger, as well, gusting up to about 30 mph.

Alas, a cold front arrives on Tuesday and allows cooler air to arrive for midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s before we make it back into the upper 40s on Thursday.

We warm back up for Friday with highs back in the low 50s. This weekend gets a little cooler with temperatures falling into the lower 30s on Saturday before we warm into the upper 40s on Sunday.

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm and Dry
Windy
High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Not As Cold
Low: 32

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cooler
Windy
High: 50

THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Slightly Cooler
High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018