Staying Warm But Getting Windy

A mild morning by February standards. Morning lows, under mainly clear skies, will hold in the upper 20s by morning.

We warm up again on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will be stronger, as well, gusting up to about 30 mph.

Alas, a cold front arrives on Tuesday and allows cooler air to arrive for midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s before we make it back into the upper 40s on Thursday.

We warm back up for Friday with highs back in the low 50s. This weekend gets a little cooler with temperatures falling into the lower 30s on Saturday before we warm into the upper 40s on Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm and Dry

Windy

High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Windy

High: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Cooler

High: 48

