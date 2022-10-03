Staying Warm To Start The Workweek

Our nice weekend weather continues into the workweek! It will just be a touch warmer Monday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. After a mostly sunny morning, we see a few more clouds by the end of the afternoon.

The clouds thicken up a little more overnight as a few spotty showers start to move into northeast Nebraska for the Tuesday morning commute. We will cool off into the mid 50s in Omaha.

Most of the spotty rain will stay in eastern Nebraska through Tuesday afternoon before expanding into western Iowa heading into Tuesday night. Only about half of us will see rain Tuesday, and a lot of it will be light. With more clouds around, it will also be cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

Our first of two cold fronts will arrive Tuesday night, but this is the weaker of the two fronts. It only knocks us back into the mid 70s for Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The second stronger cold front moves in Wednesday night, which will drop us into the mid 60s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. It will also be breezy as the cooler weather blows in.

Omaha's first frost is possible Friday morning as we dip down into the mid 30s. That will put some cities north of I-80 and into southwest Iowa at or below freezing. The city's first frost averages a date of October 6, so this is pretty normal for us.

The wind will be lighter Friday afternoon, but it will be very cool! We only warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday morning will also be very cold, likely a couple degrees colder than Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies then warm us back into the low 60s for the afternoon.

The sunshine continues Sunday, warming us into the upper 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain West

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 78

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 74

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.