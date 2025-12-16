Staying warm Wednesday, high winds expected on Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



In the 50s again Wednesday

Chance at rain Wednesday night

50-60mph winds possible Thursday

FORECAST:

Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy and mild for a winter evening, in the 30s and 40s. We start Wednesday morning near 30 degrees.

The 50 degree weather will continue on Wednesday, but there will be a few extra clouds during the day, and the wind will become breezy at times, too.

A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday evening, bringing a few spotty rain showers overnight. The rain is not for everyone, as some neighborhoods will remain dry overnight.

High winds are expected Thursday, and spotty power outages, including tree damage may be possible. Be sure to secure all holiday decorations!

Thursday will be cooler in the wake of the cold front. Winds could become as gusty as 50-60 mph. It is a "falling temp" day, with the warmest weather in the morning and cooling off throughout the day. We'll start the morning near 40 degrees, but by the mid afternoon we are down in the low 30s.

As winds begin to settle down Thursday night, temperatures dip in the 10s for Friday morning.

Friday is less blustery, and the afternoon is a little warmer with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the mid-40s.

During the weekend, there is a minimal chance for rain or snow on Sunday, but this is unlikely at this time. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday.

Looking forward to next week, it's looking warmer than average and mostly dry for the first half of Christmas week. As for now, no snow is expected prior top Christmas Day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 29

Wind: SE 10-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

Nighttime Showers

High: 51

Wind: S 15-25

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

High Winds

AM Temp: 38

PM Temp: 30

Wind: NW 35-55

