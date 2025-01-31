Staying warmer than average this weekend, but get ready for the cold next week

Rain continues for neighborhoods south of Omaha this morning, mainly near Missouri. That rain will exit the region by mid-morning, and skies will become sunny. It will be a windy day, but still warmer than average for the end of January. Highs will be near 50 today.

The clouds move back in Saturday, and the wind gets even stronger. While it may not feel as nice, highs will stay near 50.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy for Groundhog Day. Hopefully that means Unadilla Billie won't see her shadow and forecast an early end to winter! It will feel like it with mid 50s and lighter wind in the afternoon.

The warmer weather this week is letting some of the river ice melt and move a little more, increasing the threat a bit for ice jams along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If you live in any of the low areas along these rivers, keep an eye on water levels, which can change quickly.

Just as we start to get used to the recent stretch of warmer weather, winter blows back in. Monday will be mostly cloudy with upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a little colder with mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

We get a bit breezy Wednesday with upper 30s and a lot of clouds. There could be a few sprinkles or spotty pockets of light rain, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.

We start to see a little more sunshine Thursday with low 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Average

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 50

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Groundhog Day

Windy

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.