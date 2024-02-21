Staying Warmer Than We Should Be in February

Clouds have returned for the night as a weak cold front passes through the region. While there may be a few sprinkles, most of us will stay dry. It will actually be a warmer start to Thursday, near 40 degrees.

Any morning clouds will thin out Thursday, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy and slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

The main shot of colder air hits Friday, leading to breezy winds and daytime highs in the lower to mid 50s, with sunny skies. This is still well above average for this time of year, when we are supposed to have highs near 40 degrees.

Here's a look at just how warm it has been in Omaha this February, compared to normal.

The warmest February months are 1930, 1954, 1931 and 2017. We will likely end up somewhere within this top 5.

This looks to be an absolutely perfect weather weekend around Omaha! Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s. Sunday will be a little breezy, but we warm into the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

For the first time this year in Omaha, we'll make a run for 70 on Monday along with some extra wind and mostly sunny skies.

We'll start to cool off a again around Tuesday and Wednesday, but we still manage to get close to 60 degrees, followed by a steep drop into the 30s/40s for Wednesday. We may have to dodge a little rain or snow midweek, but at this point, it doesn't look like anything major.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Sprinkles

Low: 40

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High:60

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 54

