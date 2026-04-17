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Staying windy and cold tonight, freeze warnings for Saturday morning

The weather is now dry for the next few days, but it stays windy and cold tonight. And there could be overnight freezing temps this weekend
Staying windy and cold tonight, freeze warnings for Saturday morning
Tim's 4/17 Friday night forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Windy and colder Saturday
  • Freezing AM temps with frost this weekend
  • Drier pattern until late next week

FORECAST

It stays windy and cooler for Friday night with gusts up to 45mph. Temps will dip in the low 30s for Saturday morning. Freeze warnings are in effect for parts of central and eastern Nebraska due to lows in the upper 20s to low 30s (28-31 degrees).

The wind stays breezy Saturday and there may be a few afternoon clouds and sprinkles. Expect it to be a cool, breezy and chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

As winds settle Saturday night and skies remain clear, areas of patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected. Sunday morning will be around 29-33 degrees.

Sunday looks like a great day with calm winds and lots of sunshine. Temps will get back into the upper 60s.

Even warmer is back next week with highs in the 70s and 80s Monday through Wednesday. There may be some returning rain towards the end of next week, but this will be a drier pattern over the next 7 days.

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Chilly & Breezy
Low: 33
Wind: NW 15-25

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 55
Wind: NW 25-35

SUNDAY
Sunny

Calm Winds, Milder

High: 67

Wind: S 5-15

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