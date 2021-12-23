Still Warming Into Friday

Our breezy afternoons continue in the second half of the workweek, but we keep getting warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Thursday. While Thursday morning will be mostly sunny, clouds will increase throughout the afternoon hours.

A few more clouds move in Friday. We may even have to dodge a couple spotty rain showers late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. Some of these rain showers can have some freezing rain mixed in, which can make roads slick.

Most of Christmas still looks dry with a lot of sunshine. We cool off slightly, but stay above average, in the mid 40s. The 40s continue Sunday with a slight rain chance, but most stay dry.

Gradually cooler next week. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to start next week. We will bring those high temps down each day with Tuesday in the mid 30s and Wednesday in the low 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 59

Saturday

Partly Cloudy

Slight Early AM Mix Chance

High: 45

