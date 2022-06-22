Storm Chances Increase Thursday

Wednesday will be a lot more comfortable with even lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.
Thursday afternoon brings a little better chance of some rain and/or storms passing over your city, but the rain won't be for everyone. Highs will be in the upper 80s as the humidity starts to climb higher again. The evening/overnight hours brings us a higher chance of seeing some strong storms form.
Friday will be a bit warmer and humid, with low 90s. A few scattered showers are possible Friday night.
A stronger cold front arrives Saturday, kicking off at least some scattered showers and storms. This will hold us back into the mid 80s for the afternoon with falling humidity levels.
Sunday looks very comfortable! There will be low humidity with highs in the upper 70s, which is nearly 10 degrees below average.
We stay comfortable to kick off the next workweek.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Low Humidity
High: 89
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Comfortable
Low: 67
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
P.M. Storms
High: 86
FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High Humidity
High: 90
