Storm Chances Increase Thursday

Wednesday will be a lot more comfortable with even lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Thursday afternoon brings a little better chance of some rain and/or storms passing over your city, but the rain won't be for everyone. Highs will be in the upper 80s as the humidity starts to climb higher again. The evening/overnight hours brings us a higher chance of seeing some strong storms form.

Friday will be a bit warmer and humid, with low 90s. A few scattered showers are possible Friday night.

A stronger cold front arrives Saturday, kicking off at least some scattered showers and storms. This will hold us back into the mid 80s for the afternoon with falling humidity levels.

Sunday looks very comfortable! There will be low humidity with highs in the upper 70s, which is nearly 10 degrees below average.

We stay comfortable to kick off the next workweek.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

P.M. Storms

High: 86

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High Humidity

High: 90

