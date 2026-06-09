Storm possible tonight and Wednesday morning as the 90º heat continues in Omaha

3 Things to Know



Storms possible Tuesday night, some strong

Another hot day in the 90s Wednesday

Stormy, but cooler Thursday

Forecast

It will be a very warm and muggy evening around Omaha with temps hold in the 80s, feeling more like the 90s through midnight! We only get down to around 75 degrees by Wednesday morning.

A few Tuesday evening storms are possible, mainly west of Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont. Any of these overnight storms in central to northeast Nebraska will be capable of damaging 60+ mph winds and pockets of larger hail.

A second wave of rain may move in for the start of Wednesday morning, but should clear out pretty quickly, leading to another hot day. Dew points (moisture) will be a little lower on Wednesday, but it will still be very hot out with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. The afternoon heat index will be around 95-100.

After around midnight on Wednesday night, a cold front will begin to move into the region, kicking off widespread thunderstorms into early Thursday morning. There is a chance at severe weather in the morning, but the greater concern is flash flooding, with the potential of 1-3" of rain Thursday morning.

Thursday's rain will clear out early in the afternoon and we finish the day with some sunshine. Highs will only be in the low 80s and nightly temps will cool into the upper 50s!

Friday is looking like a great day for the start of the Men's College World Series! It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain is back in the forecast though as early as Saturday, and severe storms may be possible later in the day. We'll keep the rain chances around for Sunday and Monday, too.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 75

Wind: SE 10-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

AM Storms

High: 95

Wind: SE 15-25