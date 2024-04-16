Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms Are Done, Turning Cooler Later this Week

Another rain chance arrives Wednesday night
Rain exits tonight, turning colder
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 19:36:07-04

Cooler air will begin to move in this evening and winds will stay gusty. A few spotty rain showers will be possible until midnight, but we should start to dry things out over night. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Skies clear early Wednesday, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. It will be windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Another round of rain starts to move in late Wednesday night and continues into Thursday morning. We'll dry out in the afternoon, but it will be even cooler... and still breezy. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing multiple mornings in a row, starting Friday and continuing this weekend.

The wind lightens up more Friday, and we'll get some sunshine mixed in with our clouds. It stays cool, in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures staying below average, in the low 50s. Sunday looks a little nicer with mostly sunny skies and upper 50s.

We'll try to get back to average Monday with mid 60s and a small chance for rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Rain
Windy
Low: 49

WEDNESDAY
Clearing Skies
Windy
High: 66

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Morning Rain
Breezy
High: 54

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018