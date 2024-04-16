Storms Are Done, Turning Cooler Later this Week

Cooler air will begin to move in this evening and winds will stay gusty. A few spotty rain showers will be possible until midnight, but we should start to dry things out over night. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Skies clear early Wednesday, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. It will be windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Another round of rain starts to move in late Wednesday night and continues into Thursday morning. We'll dry out in the afternoon, but it will be even cooler... and still breezy. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing multiple mornings in a row, starting Friday and continuing this weekend.

The wind lightens up more Friday, and we'll get some sunshine mixed in with our clouds. It stays cool, in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures staying below average, in the low 50s. Sunday looks a little nicer with mostly sunny skies and upper 50s.

We'll try to get back to average Monday with mid 60s and a small chance for rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Breezy

High: 54

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.