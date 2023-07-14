Storms Likely Friday

Showers and storms become more likely late Friday morning, and those storms will continue at times through the afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe, with hail and strong winds being the main concerns. The Omaha metro could dry out ahead of the evening commute. Cities that stay dry long enough will make it into the mid 80s, but cities with more rain may not make it to 80.

Skies clear early tonight, then we cool off into the mid 60s for Saturday morning. There could also be a few pockets of thick fog to start the day.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer. We top out in the upper 80s, which is average for mid-July. We also get a small drop in the humidity in the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will be warm and muggy with a few more clouds. There will be some hit and miss storms to dodge in the second half of the day. Those that stay dry long enough will make it into the upper 80s.

A weak cold front will drop us into the low 80s Monday with some spotty rain.

We quickly warm back up. Tuesday will be in the mid 80s, followed by low 90s midweek.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Drier

Low: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 89

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.