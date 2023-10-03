Storms Likely Late Tuesday

We'll be dodging a few spotty showers through the early afternoon, keeping us mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the low 80s. Scattered storms start to move into eastern Nebraska around 3pm ahead of our next cold front, with most of the storms still west of Omaha into the evening commute. Around 7-8 pm, storms become more likely in Omaha, then expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri shortly after.

A few of the storms could be strong to severe. Hail and damaging winds will be the main concern. The rain should end in Omaha by midnight, and then overnight east of Omaha. We will cool off into the mid 50s into Wednesday morning.

It will be cooler Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

We continue to feel like fall on Thursday with low 70s and a lot of sunshine.

A second cold front could kick up a few spotty showers early Friday morning and drops temperatures below average. Friday afternoon will be breezy and mostly sunny as the cooler air blows in. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Many of us could wake up to the first frost of the season Saturday morning as we fall into the mid and upper 30s. The average first frost for Omaha is around October 10, so this wouldn't be too far off from normal.

Saturday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s, but the wind will be lighter, and it will be mostly sunny.

Then, we warm back up. Sunday will be in the upper 60s, followed by mid 70s on Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Likely Late

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Stormy Early

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 74

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.