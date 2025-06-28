Storms likely Sunday, heavy rain and strong wind possible

It will be a warm and muggy evening with temperatures in the upper 80s. It will probably still feel like the low 90s outside through 9-10pm.

Heading into Saturday night, a few thunderstorms will develop in central to northeast Nebraska. While most of us will stay dry overnight, a few of these storms may make it nearby Norfolk, Columbus, and possibly as far east of Tekamah and Fremont. These storms will be capable of gusty winds. Flooding is not as big a concern as a few days ago, but this rain could be heavy if you get it.

Sunday likely starts dry, muggy and with some sunshine, letting us warm to near 90 for a high. As we head later into the afternoon and evening, showers and storms will start to pop up, becoming more widespread across the region. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe, and again capable of heavy rain. Storms will weaken overnight and likely end before the Monday morning commute.

In total, we could see on average another 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall, with heaviest amounts of around an inch, possible.

Monday will be mostly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid with mid 80s north of Omaha, and upper 80s south of Omaha.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s for highs.

We're back up to near 90 and a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, followed by low 90s on Thursday.

Some rain may be possible on both Friday for the 4th of July, and the day after on Saturday. Overall, it's looking to be a warmer July 4th than last year, with highs near 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms in NE Nebraska

Warm & Muggy

Low: 74

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Muggy

High: 90

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Drier

Less Humid

High: 87

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

