Strong Storms Likely Late Tonight

Tuesday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds, more humidity, and a high near 90. An isolated storm is possible in the heat of the day, but most of us stay dry in the afternoon.

A second round of storms will provide the week's best chance for rain late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The storms will move into areas north of I-80 around midnight, then push southeast overnight. Some of these storms could be severe with hail and damaging wind being the two main concerns. The leftover rain continues for southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri into early Wednesday morning.

Most of us stay dry Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

A few more spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday as we warm into the upper 80s.

Friday will be in the mid 80s with a small chance for rain and storms.

For now, we'll just keep a small rain chance in for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s before a weak cold front drops us into the low 80s Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 87

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 89

