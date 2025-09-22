Storms return Monday night, will continue through Tuesday

A cold front will begin advancing in from our north this evening, and showers and storms will begin to develop and move in, generally after sunset. A few of these storms may reach severe limits, capable of large hail. While a tornado is possible, it is not likely. The most likely time for a severe storm or two in our area will be from 7 p.m. to midnight, but there could be one a little sooner or later. If a heavy pocket of rain gets stuck over an area, we could see some brief flash flooding in a couple neighborhoods.

The storms will weaken overnight, ending the severe storm threat, but some of the rain will continue into Tuesday morning as we cool off into the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue at times Tuesday through early evening, especially near and south of I-80. The cooler air blowing in behind the cold front and the clouds will help to keep highs in the upper 60s and low 70s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Wednesday will likely be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with upper 70s on Thursday, kicking off a stretch of sunny and dry weather.

We could get back to 80 in Omaha on Friday with a lot of sunshine.

The low 80s continue Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Likely Dry

High: 76

