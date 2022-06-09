Storms Return Late Thursday

Clouds push back in for Thursday, but it will be a little warmer, with highs in the low 80s. There will be some spotty rain to dodge in the afternoon, followed by a few more showers across the region by the evening commute. The best chance for storms will be tonight, which will move from north to south. That final push of rain will be north of between 8 and 11 pm, along I-80 from 10 to midnight, then south of I-80 from about 11 pm to 2 am. Most storms stay below severe levels, but one or two could produce some larger hail and strong winds in eastern Nebraska.

We're dry for the Friday morning commute with a lot of leftover clouds. We start the day in the low 60s.

The clouds could be stubborn Friday afternoon, but we should be able to squeeze out some sunshine by the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We rapidly warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible at night and into early Sunday morning, but they won't be for everyone.

Sunday will also bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, but we could get back to 90 degrees. Like Saturday, a few spotty showers and storms are possible at night.

For now, Monday looks like the hottest day of the next week, heating up into the mid 90s with more wind and more humidity.

We stay breezy Tuesday, warming into the low 90s. Scattered rain and storms are expected late in the day.

We then cool back off into the mid 80s midweek.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 79

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 87

