Storms Return Tuesday, A Few May Be Strong

It will be warm evening across the region, with some humidity, too. Skies will stay partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

A few sprinkles and pockets of light rain are possible in the first half of Tuesday, mainly in eastern Nebraska. A cold front then moves into northeast Nebraska early in the afternoon. At this point, there will probably be a few spotty storms in northeast Nebraska, but the storms will become more widespread (and stronger) as the cold front gets closer to Omaha. Before they arrive, we should warm into the low 80s. The storms may not make it into the Omaha metro until closer to the Tuesday evening commute. The storms then push farther southeast with most of them in southwest Iowa and far southeast Nebraska by 8 p.m. Tuesday. It could take until 10 or 11 p.m. for northwest Missouri to completely dry out.

A few of Tuesday's storms could be severe, especially for areas near Omaha and cities farther south and east. The main concern will be for some pockets of hail and damaging wind, but a short-lived tornado can't be ruled out.

Wednesday's weather will be a lot more quiet with mostly sunny skies and mid 80s.

We drop into the low 80s Thursday with a lot of sunshine.

The low 80s continue Friday with a couple more clouds and a small chance for rain.

We keep the small chance for rain and low 80s over the weekend.

