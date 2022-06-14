High Heat Continues Tuesday

Tuesday will bring another very hot and muggy day with highs in the mid and upper 90s in most cities. A cold front will move in from the northwest in the afternoon, which could spare northeast Nebraska from the 90s. Omaha likely ties its record of 98 from 1979.

The cold front will stall across the I-80 corridor this evening, and begins to fire off some spotty storms shortly after the p.m. commute. The storms become more widespread early tonight and likely reach severe levels. Large hail and damaging winds are the most likely hazards, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

A few spotty showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day will be dry. We pull back the heat and humidity slightly with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. As the cold front makes its final push out of the region late in the day, a couple spotty showers are possible towards northwest Missouri.

We push back into the low 90s Thursday with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day, but most of us will be dry.

The low 90s continue Friday with a lot of sunshine for the first games of the College World Series.

With more wind, we really heat up again over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 90s, and we could get close to 100 again for Father's Day.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

P.M. Storms

High: 98

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Severe Storms

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain

High: 86

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storm Late

High: 92

