Severe thunderstorm warning for Omaha metro

STORM UPDATE: 6:15 AM Saturday

Tens of thousands of customers were without power Saturday morning as severe thunderstorms hit the metro before dawn.

Omaha Public Power District reported more than five thousand outages in Saunders County and more than seven thousand in Douglas County by 6:15 a.m. as storms rolled from the Lincoln area northeast toward Omaha.

WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST:

Scattered showers and storms will be possible around sunrise as a cold front makes its way through Omaha. Some of these morning storms could be capable of strong winds. We will have some rain around during the morning up until noon.

As the cold front makes its way southeast into Missouri and central Iowa through early Saturday afternoon, our skies may be able to clear up enough to allow for some afternoon sunshine, getting temperatures into the upper 80s.

Another round of rain and storms will begin to develop later into Saturday evening, and will continue Saturday night through Sunday morning. This Saturday night round of rain will be capable of very heavy rain and flooding will be possible in central to southwest Iowa.

Most of us will be dry by late Sunday morning, but we could see some afternoon and evening rain south of Omaha. It will be a cloudy and cooler day in the low 80s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and there may be a few leftover rain showers during the day. We'll reach highs in the low 80s.

The sunshine returns Tuesday, pushing us back into the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday get a little warmer, with upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Morning Rain

High: 87

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain South of Omaha

High: 82

