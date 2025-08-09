Severe thunderstorm warning for Omaha metro

STORM UPDATE: 6:15 AM Saturday
Tens of thousands of customers were without power Saturday morning as severe thunderstorms hit the metro before dawn.
Omaha Public Power District reported more than five thousand outages in Saunders County and more than seven thousand in Douglas County by 6:15 a.m. as storms rolled from the Lincoln area northeast toward Omaha.
WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST:
Scattered showers and storms will be possible around sunrise as a cold front makes its way through Omaha. Some of these morning storms could be capable of strong winds. We will have some rain around during the morning up until noon.
As the cold front makes its way southeast into Missouri and central Iowa through early Saturday afternoon, our skies may be able to clear up enough to allow for some afternoon sunshine, getting temperatures into the upper 80s.
Another round of rain and storms will begin to develop later into Saturday evening, and will continue Saturday night through Sunday morning. This Saturday night round of rain will be capable of very heavy rain and flooding will be possible in central to southwest Iowa.
Most of us will be dry by late Sunday morning, but we could see some afternoon and evening rain south of Omaha. It will be a cloudy and cooler day in the low 80s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy and there may be a few leftover rain showers during the day. We'll reach highs in the low 80s.
The sunshine returns Tuesday, pushing us back into the mid 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday get a little warmer, with upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Morning Rain
High: 87
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
Low: 68
SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Rain South of Omaha
High: 82
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)