Storms Taper Off

Winds are strong most of Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph, finally weakening as we head into Wednesday night.

Other than being windy, it will also be cooler Wednesday. Skies clear during the day, but we only warm into the upper 60s. While cooler, that's average for this time of year.

We continue to cool off in the second half of the workweek. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A few spotty showers are possible late in the day. We then fall closer to 60 Friday afternoon.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend, warming us into the mid 60s Saturday, then near 70 on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 43

THURSDAY

A Few Clouds

Spotty Rain Late

High: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 60

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

