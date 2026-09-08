Storms tonight followed by much-anticipated cooler weather

3 Things to Know



Storms Tuesday evening, could be strong

Temps closer to normal this week!

More rain possible over the weekend

Forecast

Thunderstorms will become scattered heading into Tuesday evening as a cold front moves into and through the region. A few of these storm cells may reach severe levels, capable of 50-65 MPH wind gusts and pockets of large hail up to 1.50" through 8-10 PM. As the front continues to head south tonight, the rain will remain widespread and could be heavy at times though Wednesday morning.

Flooding is not likely, but there could be a few areas with ponded roadways in the morning.

The rain will stick around for the morning on Wednesday, and it may take until noon for the rain to clear out from southeast Nebraska to southwest Iowa. Wednesday will eventually turn mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, about 15-20 cooler than on Tuesday!

Thursday looks like a very nice day with sunshine! Morning temps will be in the 50s to low 60s, and and highs in the low 80s, which is now around Omaha's average high for early September.

Friday could get pretty warm as another system moves into the region. Temps by the afternoon could get to near 90 degrees, and there may be more thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night as another cold front moves through the region.

This weekend does have some more rain possible. After 6-8 AM, Saturday looks mostly dry, and partly cloudy with temps near 80. Some extra rain and storms can be expected late Saturday night and for much of the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cooler

Storms

Low: 69

Wind: NW 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain, Breezy

High: 82

Wind: NW 10-20

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