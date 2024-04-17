Storms Wednesday Night, A Colder End to the Week

It will be a quiet evening with increasing clouds. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s.

After midnight, rain will start to move into eastern Nebraska, which expands across the rest of the region overnight. A few storms could mix in, especially south of Omaha, and may contain large hail. By the Thursday morning commute, we'll be down to a few leftover scattered showers, which could take until lunch to fully move out of the region. Rain totals will vary a lot, but totals between 0.1 to 0.5" will be common.

We'll see some sunshine by the end of Thursday afternoon, but it will be breezy and cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 50s.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing multiple mornings in a row, starting Friday morning and continuing this weekend.

We close out the workweek with lots of clouds Friday, but it stays cool, with upper 50s.

Saturday will be the coolest afternoon coming up, with low 50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a little warmer with mostly sunny skies and a high closer to 60.

Clouds will move back in for the start of next week, and we could see some rain Monday with upper 60s for highs.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be in the mid 60s with a slight chance for rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Windy

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 57

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 57

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.