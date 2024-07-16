Storms West of Omaha Tonight, Staying Cool Midweek

It will be a lot more comfortable this evening. Scattered storms will clip parts of eastern Nebraska, keeping the best chance for rain west of Omaha. A couple of the storms could be strong enough to make some hail or strong wind. The most likely time for any storms will be from 5-9 this evening.

Any rain likely clears out before midnight, and the humidity keeps falling. We are able to cool off in the mid 60s tonight.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoons look really nice with low humidity, highs in the low 80s, and mostly sunny skies. WE should be in the upper 50s on Wednesday night.

We'll start to see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine Friday, but we keep the heat and humidity under control with low 80s.

Our good weather luck with this summer cool-down comes to an end this weekend. Late Friday night, we'll start to see scattered storms move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This rain will likely stick around for most of the day on Saturday, and this keeps us a little cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 70s with cloudy skies.

There should be some dry-time on Sunday, but we will still have a chance for rain. There will be a lot of clouds around, keeping us near 80.

There's a chance we see more of this rain linger into Monday. We'll start out next week with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Early

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Cool

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

