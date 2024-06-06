Storms with Strong Wind Friday Night

It will be a quiet evening across the region with clear skies and calmer wind. We drop into the mid 50s for Friday morning.

Friday starts with a lot of sunshine, but more clouds start to move in midday. There could be a few spotty showers to dodge in the afternoon, but a lot of us will stay dry as we warm into the low 80s in Omaha. There will be a bigger than normal difference in temperatures across the region. Southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri will likely make it into the upper 80s, but our most northern cities will struggle to get to 80.

Scattered storms start to move into northeast Nebraska around the Friday evening commute, then become more common across the rest of the areas heading into Friday night. A couple of these storms could put out some pockets of hail or strong wind, but widespread severe weather is not likely. Weaker scattered storms could continue overnight.

It should be dry by the time most of us wake up Saturday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Many of us will be dry all day, but there will be a few hit and miss showers to dodge in the afternoon and evening.

The sunshine is back Sunday with upper 70s.

We'll keep the sunshine and upper 70s for Monday.

Tuesday, we warm back up into the low 80s with a small chance for rain.

The warm-up continues Wednesday with mid 80s.

