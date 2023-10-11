Stormy and Windy Weather Ahead

Today will be a little warmer and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. There could be a couple isolated showers to dodge this afternoon, but most of us stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered storms start to pop up around 8 tonight, and we'll continue dodging them overnight. Some of us stay dry, but a couple of the storms could become strong enough to produce some pockets of hail and strong wind. Most of the rain will end by the Thursday morning commute, but there could still be a few spotty showers around the region.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy. We should be dry long enough to warm into the low 70s in the afternoon before another round of storms moves through the region.

A line of storms will start to form in eastern Nebraska around 5 pm, which then moves east. The storms will likely be in Omaha between 7 and 9 pm, then ends by midnight in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. There's a better chance for some of these storms to reach severe levels. Pockets of large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado and some flash flooding are also possible. Rain totals of 1-2" will be common in the second half of the week.

We'll have to dodge a few leftover spotty showers Friday, keeping us mostly cloudy, but most of us will be dry. It stays windy as much colder air blows in. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for the clouds to clear out so we can see the partial solar eclipse overhead Saturday morning, but the clouds could be stubborn. The moon will start to pass in front of the sun in Omaha at 10:24 am. Around 11:48 am, the moon will be blocking about 58% of the sun, but you still need special eclipse glasses to look at the eclipse safely. More of the sun will then start to appear with the eclipse ending at 1:15 pm.

It stays windy Saturday, keeping us cool, with highs in the mid 50s.

The wind lightens up Sunday, but we stay cool and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

We stay below average early in the next workweek, but it will start to slowly warm back up into the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Breezy

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Likely

High: 72

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Windy

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.