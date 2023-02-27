Stormy End to the Weekend

Clouds have overtaken our skies for the rest of our Sunday. Closer to dinnertime is when widespread rain reaches into our area. This system will be moving from the west to the east. Some places could see near an inch of rain and more. A few scattered storms could mix in with all of the rainfall closer to midnight. The severe storm threat is low and stays south of Omaha. Places closer to the Kansas and Missouri border have a chance of seeing damaging winds form with the storms.

The rain moves out by noon on Monday, but winds will be strong with gusts up to 45 mph possible. We could see some late day sunshine by the afternoon as highs reach into the upper 40s.

Tuesday will stay in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There's a small rain/snow chance late in the day.

Wednesday will be another day in the mid 40s, but we cool down even more by Thursday. Mid 30s, mostly cloudy, and breezy for our Friday-Eve.

Luckily, Friday starts to warm us back up as we reach into the low 40s with nice intervals of sunshine.

The start of the weekend will be warmer and partly cloudy.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain & Storms

Windy

Low: 41

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Scattered Showers

Windy

High: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slight Chance of Rain

High: 49

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 46

