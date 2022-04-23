Stormy Saturday For Some

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, but we will have enough time to warm into the upper 70s with those strong winds still blowing in warmer from the south. In fact, those south winds will be gusting up to 45-50 mph at times. The cold front is expected to fire off some hit and miss storms. There probably won't be many storms in Eastern Nebraska, but they are a little more likely to form in Western Iowa and move eastward. Some of these could also be severe with hail and damaging winds being the main concern. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Cooler weather then blows in for Sunday behind the cold front. It will be breezy with highs in the low 60s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The weather will be quieter early next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday with mostly sunny skies. We climb a little higher Tuesday, into the low 60s.

We get breezy again Wednesday, warming us back into the low 70s for the middle of the week. The 70s look to stick around for Thursday and Friday afternoons, too.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Windy

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing

Breezy

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 61

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 56

