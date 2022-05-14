Stormy Start to Sunday

A cold front is moving through the area Saturday evening, bringing some spotty showers and storms. The severe threat is fairly low, but a couple storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Storms are expected to stay south of the Omaha area, mainly in southeastern NE and southwestern IA.

Overnight into Sunday morning, storms become more widespread. A couple of those storms overnight into Sunday could also be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds still being the main threats. Temps will be in the mid 50s early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be dry and cooler than Saturday. We will be near average, in the low 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warming us back up into the upper 70s. There will be a small chance for rain late in the day.

Rain becomes a little more likely Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy. It will also be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry as we get back to the upper 70s.

Rain is possible again Thursday as we push back into the 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Storms Early

Then Clearing

High: 71

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Isolated Shower

High: 79

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms Late

High: 75

