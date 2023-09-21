Strong Storms Likely This Weekend

Thursday will be a little less muggy and a touch cooler than yesterday. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s. A few spotty showers and storms are possible this evening and tonight.

Scattered storms could hold together for the Friday morning commute as we cool off into the low 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. The afternoon looks dry, but scattered thunderstorms become more likely at night. A couple of these could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, lightning, strong wind, hail, and a tornado are all possible. This round of storms likely ends overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Right now, the longest stretch of dry weather on Saturday looks like Saturday morning. As we head through the afternoon, another round of storms will kick off in our area, continuing into the evening. Some of these storms could also be severe with a combination of heavy rain, lightning, strong wind, hail, and a tornado all possible. Saturday will also be breezy with a lot of clouds and highs in the upper 70s.

We dry out Saturday night, but we may have to dodge a few leftover pockets of rain Sunday and Monday. Most of us will be dry. Otherwise, both days will be partly cloudy with upper 70s.

We stay in the upper 70s for the middle of next week with more sunshine. Rain will be possible again late Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 81

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Storms Likely

High: 78

