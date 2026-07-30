Strong storms possible late Thursday, windy and cooler Friday

3 Things to Know



Strong storms possible Thursday night

Windy and cooler Friday

Weekend sunshine, near average

Forecast

A few rain showers will be possible Thursday evening around Omaha before the main round of storms moves in from the west after 7-8 PM.

The rain and storms that are expected to move into the region from north-central Nebraska later this evening could be capable of damaging 70-80 MPH wind and very heavy rain. These storms will reach Norfolk/Columbus around 8 Pm, and Lincoln/Fremont around 10 PM. Areas of southeast Nebraska will see storms move in generally after 10-11PM. For Omaha while we probably will see rain, the main line of severe weather activity will stay mostly to the west of the metro, closer to Lincoln/Seward.

Some very heavy rain from this system could lead to flooding in some areas. In total, we could see amounts of 0.50" to 1.00" commonly around the region from the Thursday night rain. The locally highest isolated amounts could exceed 2.0" to 3.0" of rain.

While Friday may start out wet, there should be drier weather kicking in and by the afternoon we're back to a partly cloudy sky. There is about a 20% chance to see a few brief hit-and-miss showers. It will be breezy with highs in the low 80s and north winds gusting to 25-35 MPH.

Temps at night will dip into the low to mid 60s.

Once the weekend rolls in, we're back to sunny skies, calmer wind and seasonally warm weather. It should be less muggy outside, too! Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, and upper 80s Sunday. We are near 90 again by Monday. There is more rain forecast around the middle of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 71

Wind: NW 15-25

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 82

Wind: N 15-35

SATURDAY

Sunny Skies

Slightly Cooler than Average

High: 85

Wind: NE 5-15

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