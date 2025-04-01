Strong storms possible this evening, chilly weather continues this week

After 7pm this evening, spotty storms will start to move into central and eastern Nebraska, near Columbus. These storms will become more widespread as they move east towards Omaha and the Nebraska/Iowa border, closer to 9 or 10 pm. The bulk of the storms will be in western Iowa and northwest Missouri around midnight to 1 a.m., and the heaviest rain should be in central Iowa by 4 a.m. Wednesday. Most of the leftover rain will be gone by the morning commute, but there could still be a stray shower around.

Tuesday evening's storms could be strong to severe with a higher threat for a severe storms south of I-80 compared to neighborhoods farther north. If we see any severe storms, the biggest concerns will be for some pockets of large hail and areas of damaging wind. The tornado threat is low, and will be mainly near the Nebraska/Kansas border.

Wednesday starts in the upper 40s, and it will be a cloudy, breezy day. While the wind won't be as strong as Tuesday, it will still be breezy. It will be another chilly day in the mid 50s.

We should get some sunshine in the first half of Thursday, and a little warmer with upper 50s. A lot of us stay dry, but a couple pockets of rain will try to push into eastern Nebraska from the west later in the evening.

Friday brings a little better chance for some light rain to hit your backyard, but a lot of us will stay dry. It will be mostly cloudy again with upper 50s.

We start to see a little more sunshine Saturday afternoon, but it will also be breezy and cooler with low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with mid 50s.

The sunshine continues Monday with upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Storms Likely

Windy

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Early A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 56

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 57

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

