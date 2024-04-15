Strong Storms Possible Tonight and Tuesday

We are dry for the early part of the evening, and it will be warm and breezy. Starting around and after sunset, isolated thunderstorms will be possible and could be capable of damaging winds and large hail. The greatest threat will be in eastern Nebraska. These spotty storms should weaken after midnight.

Another line of storms will move in to eastern Nebraska and strengthens early Tuesday morning, which could slow down the morning commute for some cities, including Omaha. They will likely continue to strengthen as they push east towards central Iowa in the morning, before exiting western Iowa around noon. Pockets of hail, strong wind, and a tornado are all possible across the region with these morning storms.

It will stay windy Tuesday afternoon with highs only in the mid 70s. Another round of hit and miss storms will pop up Tuesday evening, before we fully dry out Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, still windy, and cooler... with mid 60s, but we look to be dry all day.

Another round of rain moves in overnight and into Thursday morning, and could continue into the afternoon in a few spots. The rest of the day will be breezy and even cooler, with mid 50s for highs.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing multiple mornings in a row, starting Friday and this weekend.

The wind lightens up more Friday, and we'll get some sunshine mixed in with our clouds. It stays cool, in the mid 50s.

The weekend also looks cool with mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Both days look partly cloudy and dry.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Windy

High: 74

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 66

