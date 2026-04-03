Strong storms south of Omaha this afternoon, drier over Easter weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



A windy Saturday

Cooler, drier over Easter weekend

More rain chances next week

FORECAST

Rainfall comes to an end tonight, and it stay breezy and chilly with temps in the low 30s for Saturday morning.

Easter weekend starts out drier, cool and breezy, with highs on Saturday in the 40s.

A freeze, with frosty conditions is expected Sunday morning with temps in the mid to upper 20s, followed by temps in the upper 50s with sunshine and calmer winds in the afternoon.

Temps will stay near average for early April, in the 50s for the first few days of next week. There is a chance at rain next Monday and Wednesday. Another freeze is possible Tuesday morning.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 34

Wind: N 15-20

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 49

Wind: NW 25-40

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Milder

High: 61

Wind: SW 5-15

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