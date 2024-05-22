Strong Storms Thursday Night, More Rain This Weekend

It will be a comfortable Wednesday evening with clear skies. We stay dry overnight as we cool off into the low 50s.

Thursday will be warmer and breezy as we push into the low to mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but spotty strong storms will start to pop up around sunset and continue into the night, arriving from the west, reaching Omaha around midnight. This line of strong to severe storms will push through the region between about 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, which will impact most of the region.

Damaging wind of 60-70 mph will be our biggest concern with the line of late-night storms, but pockets of large hail and a couple short-lived tornadoes will also be possible. With more heavy rain falling on saturated ground, we could see a few new areas of flash flooding. The rain ends early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 70s. After a cloudy morning, we will get some sunshine out for the afternoon. Friday evening should be mostly dry.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with low 70s and some humidity. Saturday night, another round of rain and storms will move in, followed by more rain overnight. Severe weather is not anticipated with Saturday night storms at this time.

We may have to dodge a few leftover showers Sunday, but it looks like a lot of cities will stay dry. Highs stay in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

There will still be a small chance for some rain to hit your backyard on Memorial Day. It will be mostly cloudy with highs near average, in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

Breezy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Early A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 73

