Hot and Muggy Thursday

The hot weather continues today with highs in the mid 90s. We'll at least get a bit of a break from the sun as more clouds move in for the second half of the day. It will also be breezy and a little more muggy.

A cold front moves in from the north this evening, and could kick off a couple isolated storms north of I-80. As the front moves farther south tonight, more storms will form, giving cities south of Omaha the best chance to see rain overnight. A couple of the storms could strengthen into severe levels, producing a couple pockets of large hail and strong winds.

A few leftover showers could linger into Friday morning, mainly south of I-80. We will be a little cooler, in the upper 60s, to start Friday.

Friday afternoon will be drier and cooler behind the cold front, but we stay muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine in the second half of the day.

Saturday could start with a few scattered showers, especially south of Omaha, but the afternoon looks drier with some sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s, but it will be muggy.

The humidity gets a little worse Sunday as we warm back up into the upper 80s. Scattered storms become more common at night.

Independence Day is looking hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and a small chance for rain.

The 90s continue into the middle part of the workweek.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated PM Storms

High: 95

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers And Storms

Mainly South

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Scattered A.M. Rain South

Clearing Skies

High: 84

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Rain Early

High: 83

