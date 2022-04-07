Very Windy with Scattered Rain and Snow

The wind will be even stronger Thursday, blowing across the metro closer to 50 mph. Northeast Nebraska will likely see slightly stronger winds. All of this wind is coming from the northwest, blowing in colder weather. Highs will be in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Scattered pockets of rain and snow move in from the north starting late in the morning. In the afternoon, a lot of this will be scattered rain, but as we go into the evening, it will change to scattered snow from north to south. Scattered pockets of snow will continue overnight, with most of it ending by the Friday morning commute. A few spots could see between a dusting to half an inch of snow, mainly on grassy areas.

The wind backs off a bit overnight, but it will still be windy into Friday morning as we cool off into the low 30s.

Friday is the day of small improvements. The wind won't be as strong, but most of the day will still be windy with speeds around 35 mph. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon, getting us a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 40s, which is better, but still about 10 degrees below average.

The weekend brings a nice warm-up! After a cold Saturday morning, we warm into the upper 50s for the spring game. Don't forget the sunscreen, because there will be a lot of sunshine.

More clouds start to move in for the second half of the weekend, but we warm up into the high 60s for Sunday with some extra wind.

There's a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the first half of our next workweek. For now, we'll add in a lot more clouds each day with a small rain chance each day Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain and Snow

Very Windy

High: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Windy

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 49

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.