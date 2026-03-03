Stubborn clouds hang around Wednesday, stormy later in the week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Staying cloudy Wednesday

A big warm-up later in the week

Thunderstorm chances late Thursday night, Friday

FORECAST

For tonight, our skies will remain cloudy, and at times foggy, with some small pockets of drizzle into the morning.

Clouds looks to hang around for much of the day Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

A big warm-up is on the way starting Thursday, but it ends with rain chances. We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Heading into Thursday evening, after 7-8pm, rain and a few thundershowers will begin to move in from the south, becoming scattered Thursday night. a few pockets of hail may be possible in these overnight thunderstorms.

After a wet start to Friday morning, we should see a few dry hours and some limited sunshine to get temperatures back in the upper 60s by early Friday afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front across eastern Nebraska. A few of these storms south and east of Omaha could reach severe levels in the afternoon if conditions are right. Rain will continue into Friday evening, clearing out late Friday night.

Things will dry out over the weekend and we see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, and 60s for Sunday.

We start next week with sunshine and temps in the 70s on Monday, followed by more thunderstorms on Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drizzly & Foggy

Low: 38

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

Wind: N 5-10

