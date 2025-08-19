Stubborn heat and humidity sticks around through Friday

It will be a warm and muggy evening with clear skies around Omaha. We will cool to near 70 for Wednesday morning. Fog should not be as widespread, but there could be a few areas with low visibility.

Wednesday afternoon will still be humid, and we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs just shy of 90, feeling once again more like the upper 90s. A few hit and miss showers may pop up in the afternoon, but there won't be many, keeping a lot of our neighborhoods dry.

We stay in the upper 80s Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will slowly move southeast through the region Friday. Depending on exactly when it gets here, highs will be around the mid 80s. The cold front will also help kick off some scattered showers and storms, but they won't be for everyone. Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be Friday night.

The weekend will be much cooler and less humid. A leftover rain shower can't be ruled out Saturday morning, but it looks like most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s, dropping in the 50s at night.

More sunshine and pleasant weather moves in Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and low 50s for Sunday night. There is a chance a few of our neighborhoods dip into the upper 40s north of Omaha on Monday morning.

The weather stays comfortable for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with sunshine.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

Isolated Rain

High: 88

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 88

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Scattered Storms

High: 86

