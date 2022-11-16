Sub-Zero Stretch Continues

Wednesday will be breezy and even colder. Highs will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few snowflakes to dodge, at times.

Thursday and Friday brings us even colder weather. Thursday will be near 30 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Friday will start near the single digits, and we only rebound into the mid 20s for the afternoon, with a little bit more sunshine. This keeps us about 20° below average for this time of year.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend, but we don't warm up too much. Saturday will be in the upper 20s. We rebound into the low 40s on Sunday.

Small improvements continue Monday with highs in the mid 40s, the first time we'll be that warm since November 10.

The mid to upper 40s stick around for us by Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Snowflakes

Breezy

High: 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Flurries

Low: 21

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 31

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Cold

High: 25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.