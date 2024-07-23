Summer Heat Is On The Way Back To Omaha

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will mix down to the surface, which could impact air quality at times this week.

FORECAST: It will be a little warmer this evening, but should be relatively quiet and muggy. Skies will stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s Tuesday night.

We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and heat indices in the mid 90s. We'll see lots of sunshine, but there could be a couple isolated showers and non-severe storms to dodge in the second half of the day.

There's a good chance most of us stay dry, until after dark, when some scattered storm activity will attempt to develop around Omaha. This rain would clear up by Thursday morning, if it were to develop.

Temperatures will be near 90 in the afternoon for both Thursday and Friday, with noticeable humidity. A few isolated pop-up thundershowers will still be possible, but the chances of seeing rain in your neighborhood overall are pretty low.

This weekend looks hot. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Both afternoons with feature a very isolated chance for afternoon thundershowers, with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 91

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

