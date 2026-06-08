Summer heat settles in to Omaha early this week

3 Things to Know



Very hot & humid start to the week

Midweek storms, some could be severe

CWS Opening Day looks drier, less hot

Forecast

Monday starts cloudy, humid and a little foggy in the morning. Out the door temps will be in the 70s. Eventually the clouds will begin to thin out this afternoon and the extra sunshine will bump our temps into the upper 80s, feeling more like 93 due to the humidity.

There is a small chance that a few storms may reach eastern Nebraska late Monday evening, after 7-8pm. These storms will possibly clip parts of southeast Nebraska and northern Kansas. The question remains on how far east any storm may get.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot days as temps reach the low to mid 90s. Due to the humidity, peak heat indices will reach 100-105 in the afternoon.

A few Tuesday evening storms are possible, but as of now, most of us look to stay dry.

Eventually, a Wednesday evening cold front will bring heat-relief and may also bring a few thunderstorms. The best locations to see this rain will be mainly in western Iowa. A few of these storms may become severe, too.

Some rain will likely linger around for Thursday morning, but the main thing is the milder weather is back with highs in the low to mid 80s, and some returning sunshine by the afternoon.

By Friday, it's looking warm again for the opening day of the College World Series, but the humidity should be down a bit during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend will be warm and partly cloudy, and there is a chance for storms on both Saturday and Sunday,

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

PM Spot Storms

High: 88

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain West

Low: 72

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

High: 93

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

Some Evening Storms

High: 95

Wind: SE 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

