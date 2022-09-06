Heating Up Midweek

We start to heat things up a little more Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will push us into the upper 80s in Omaha, but some low 90s will likely pop up west of the metro. Western Iowa will continue to run a little cooler, with highs in the mid 80s. We also see a little more humidity today, making Omaha feel more like the low 90s.

A few more pockets of fog are possible Wednesday morning, but most of us keep our mostly clear skies as we cool off into the 60s again.

We add a little more heat Wednesday, getting Omaha close to 90 Wednesday. This will put most of eastern Nebraska in the low 90s, while western Iowa continues to run a touch cooler. With the humidity, Omaha will feel like the mid 90s.

The low 90s continue Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front arrives Friday, and the exact timing of its arrival will determine how hot we can get to end the workweek. The current timing would let us get close to 90. A lot of our high school football games look dry right now, but we may have to start dodging some spotty showers and storms before the games end.

Rain becomes more likely Saturday morning as the cold front pushes farther southeast. Scattered showers and storms could continue through a much of Saturday, making for some soggy football in Lincoln. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy. It will also be a lot cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

The rain likely ends before most of us wake up Sunday. Even with the dry weather and some sunshine Sunday afternoon, we keep highs in the mid 70s with very low humidity... which will also give us some really cool mornings early next week.

Monday brings a small chance for rain, but we keep the cooler weather going with 70s for another afternoon!

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Spotty Fog

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

