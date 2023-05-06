Sunday Severe Storm Chances

The skies quickly clear as we head into the overnight hours. Starting off Sunday with temperatures in the high 50s.

Throughout the day on Sunday, we will see a lot of intervals of sunshine with a nice warm-up in temperatures. The afternoon brings mid 80s with a slight breeze. Towards the 5-7PM range is when we're expecting to see some isolated storms fire off across the area. These storms will quickly become scattered and there is a chance for some of them to be severe. The main threats include large hail, strong/damaging winds, and a couple of isolated tornadoes. Areas of eastern NE, western IA, and NW MO have the highest chance of seeing storms reach these levels. Make sure you have your severe weather plan set and known with your family, and have multiple ways to get your watches and warnings.

The scattered storms taper off in the early morning hours of Monday. Giving way to partly cloudy skies and low 80s. There's a small chance of seeing isolated storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday will feel almost like a repeat of Monday. We keep the small storm chance, low 80s, and partly cloudy skies.

The middle of the workweek brings a bit more wind, but we're able to keep the warmth. The storm chances increase a bit on Wednesday and Thursday. We are expecting to have intervals of sunshine throughout both days, despite the slight increase in storm chances.

Friday brings more clouds and storm chances. Highs reach into the low to mid 80s across the area.

The start of the weekend will feel very similar to Friday. Quite a few clouds, low 80s, and small storm/rain chances.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Skies Clearing

Small, Isolated Storm Chance

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered PM Storms

High: 84

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 81

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 80

