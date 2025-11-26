Sunny and cool Thanksgiving in Omaha, snow chances this weekend

WHAT TO KNOW:



Quiet, cool Thanksgiving Day

First accumulating snow this season on Friday & Saturday

Travel delays possible this weekend

Very cold air behind the snow

FORECAST:

The wind settles tonight and under clear skies, temperatures will dip in the upper 10 to low 20s for the start of Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day starts cold, near 20 degrees. It will be a sunny and cold afternoon with highs in the upper 30s, slightly below average for this time of year.

Clouds move in before Friday morning, and we could have a few snow flurries in the morning. Friday is trending to now be a mostly dry day with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Heading into the evening, a band of light snow will develop from north to south across western Iowa, which may bring small snow accumulations of under 1" Friday night. Elsewhere likely stay mostly dry until a few hours after midnight.

Air temperatures will hold in the low 30s Friday night. Eventually, rain will begin to develop

Rain and snow will become more widespread by Saturday morning. Neighborhoods along and south of I-80 will see more of a rain/snow mix, or freezing rain, before switching to all snow later in the day. North of I-80 looks to be all snow at this time. The main round of snow will be Saturday afternoon. The snow moves out by late Saturday evening.

As for snow totals, most will see anywhere from 1-3" of snow, with up to 4" possible for most. Higher snowfall amounts, greater than 4" will be possible across western Iowa. Lower snowfall amounts, generally under 2" will be possible in far southeast Nebraska and into northwest Missouri.

Travel issues are expected Friday night-Sunday. Plan for extra time to get where you need to go. Roads will have more snow-coverage in Iowa as compared to Nebraska. The wind will be gusty on Saturday as well, which may blow the snow around and reduce visibility.

The cold air with this pattern arrives Sunday, as temperatures drop in the low 20s for Sunday and Monday afternoon. Temperatures at night will dip to near or below 10 degrees. There is another chance at light snow south of Omaha, closer to the Nebraska/Kansas border on Monday, but at this time, this looks to not be as impactful as the weekend.

Warmer days in the 30s/40s will return towards the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Calm

Low: 19

Wind: NW 5-10

THANKSGIVING

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 38

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered PM Snow

High: 34

Wind: NW 15-25

