Sunny and cooler Saturday, wintry mix south of Omaha Sunday

Cooler, near 50 Saturday

Wintry mix on Sunday, minor snow possible

Several chances at rain next week

FORECAST

The weather gets cooler this weekend, but it's only back to normal for the end of February. A cold front coming through Friday night will leave Saturday with cooler temps in the upper 40s to low 50s and lots of sunshine. It will remain very dry out, so hold off on burning anything.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s as winter weather makes its return for some. The trend for this system's track continues to be south of Omaha, which is where any impacts to travel would be. Snowfall amounts will be around 1" or less for most, and if you are north of Omaha. you may see nothing at all. Snow amounts of more than 1" will be possible across northwest Missouri Sunday.

Next week could be a wetter one for the region as multiple chance for rain are possible from Monday through Friday. If warm enough, we could even see a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be gradually warming throughout the week, starting in the 40s on Monday and reaching the 50s by Friday. For now, it looks too warm for winter weather across the region.

Rainfall amounts through next Friday could range from 0.50" to 1.00".

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 49

Wind: NE 10-20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix

South of Omaha

High: 35

Wind: N 10-15

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 42

Wind: E 5-15

