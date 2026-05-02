Sunny and getting warmer this weekend around Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW



More frost and possible freezing conditions Friday night

Sunny, seasonal weekend to start May

Chance for rain early next week

FORECAST

After a cold morning, Saturday will be a lot warmer with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. The wind should stay fairly calm during the day, too.

Saturday night is not nearly as cold, only dipping into the lower 40s.

Sunday is even warmer with more sunshine and highs in the 70s!

We start next week warmer with highs near 80 on Monday, but there is now a chance at rain on Monday, mainly in the evening. Rain will become scattered Monday night as a cold front moves in, and there may be a little morning rain on Tuesday.

As the front moves through, colder air will move back into the region, leaving Omaha cloudy and in the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest night would be Wednesday night when temps again dip into the upper 30s, but we should be warm enough to prevent any frost from developing.

By the end of the week, temps will be back in the 60s and 70s. The pattern going forward looks drier, but there may be some isolated rain showers over Mother's Day weekend.

SATURDAY

Sunny

Near Average

High: 68

Wind: W 5-15

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 46

Wind: SW 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 77

Wind: SW 7-15

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