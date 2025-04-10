Sunny and nice Friday, windy this weekend

The wind will lighten up a bit tonight and as it gets colder out, plan for a chilly start to Friday morning, in the mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine Friday, but the wind will be a lot lighter, making it feel a lot nicer than Thursday and lowering the wildfire risk, too.

The wind kicks back in over the weekend and it will be a lot warmer out. We'll see a lot of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be another very warm day, near 80 degrees with a few more clouds. The wind won't be as strong, but it will still be gusty at times. Heading into Sunday night, there could be a few spotty showers around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but right now, it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.

We cool off to start the next workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with low 60s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

By the middle of next week, clouds and maybe even some spotty rain showers will move into Nebraska and Iowa. Next Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 70s.

