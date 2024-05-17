Sunny and Warm Saturday, Storms Return Sunday Through Tuesday

It will be a very warm, "summer-like" evening with clear skies and a breezy south wind. We only cool off into the low 60s for Saturday morning.

Skies will stay mostly sunny and it'll be warm again Saturday as a weak cold front arrives. This will hold more cities back in the low 80s, but where the cold front arrives earlier in the day, in northeast Nebraska, some spots will be in the upper 70s. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out in northwest Missouri late in the day as the cold front arrives there.

Clouds and spotty rain start to move into the region Sunday morning. Even as we keep dodging the spotty rain Sunday afternoon, there will be a lot of dry time, letting us warm up into the low 80s. Storms become more likely Sunday night. A couple of them could be severe, especially in eastern Nebraska. Hail and damaging wind will be more likely than a tornado in any of the severe storms.

There will be more hit and miss rain to dodge throughout Monday, but like Sunday, there should be plenty of dry time, letting us hit the low 80s again. Another round of storms becomes likely late Monday night. A few of these storms could also be severe, but it's a little too early to say for sure.

The rain continues at times through at least the first half of Tuesday. It will also be a little cooler, in the mid 70s.

While there could be a few showers around Wednesday and Thursday, it looks like a lot more of us will be dry. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s across the region both days.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 83

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.